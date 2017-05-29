Kick Off: Almiron stays hot in ATL | Wild Cali Clasico | USMNT WCQ roster

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Almiron brace lifts Atlanta

Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron made it five goals in two games by scoring a double in their 3-1 home victory over New York City FC on Sunday. The result pushed the expansion team to within a point of the East's last playoff slot. RECAP

For the victors, it was a case of making up for the 3-1 loss suffered at the feet of NYCFC earlier this month, one ATL UTD termed "it's worst of the season". READ MORE

Texas derby ends in draw

Home side FC Dallas and visiting Houston battled to a 0-0 stalemate in Sunday night's round-closing contest. The game marked the first time the Texas rivals failed to ding the scoreboard since July 2007, and Mauro Diaz made his long-awaited return from injury in a late cameo. RECAP

The game only remained scoreless due to the dueling heroics of Houston backstop Tyler Deric and FC Dallas opposite Jesse Gonzalez. READ MORE

Arena calls 15 MLSers into USMNT camp

United States manager Bruce Arena named his 27-man squad for next week's Venezuela friendly and World Cup qualifiers. READ MORE

Matt Doyle's roster breakdown analyzes the veteran core, along with the selection's apparent focus on experience and depth. READ MORE

US U-20s win group, advance to World Cup knockouts

Meanwhile, the US Under-20 national team set up a round-of-16 date with New Zealand by winning their World Cup group with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia. The Baby Nats held on to the to spot in Group F despite finishing the match with 10-man due to twin Cameron Carter-Vickers bookings. RECAP

Roldan nods champs past Portland

Christian Roldan netted the lone goal as Seattle started their first winning streak of the season with a 1-0 derby win over Portland at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. RECAP

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has been left scratching his head over the diminished returns from a Portland attack that exploded out of the blocks this season. READ MORE

Galaxy doubles up San Jose

The warming LA Galaxy won their third game in a row (all coming on the road), rallying past arch rivals San Jose for a 4-2 triumph in the first Cali Clasico of the season. RECAP

Senior Editor Arielle Castillo was on-site for this latest battle for California soccer supremacy, and she writes that Saturday's result adds fuel to the rivalry fire, with the mood at Avaya Stadium shifting from "buoyant optimism" to "palpably sour." READ MORE

The Galaxy cancelled out an early San Jose lead when Joao Pedro fired his first MLS goal, a feat that just so happened to fill a special request made by his LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team pal. READ MORE

Red Bulls score comeback win

The New York Red Bulls clawed back from a halftime deficit to get well with a 2-1 triumph over visiting rivals New England. The victory was the first in nearly a month for the Big Apple bunch. RECAP

In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how a form revival from Sean Davis sparked the Red Bulls' rally. READ MORE

Black-and-Red climb out of the basement

D.C. United snapped a three-game losing slide with a 1-0 win at Vancouver on Saturday. Lamar Neagle's second-half spot kick gave the capital crew consecutive road victories for the first time in over two years. RECAP

Vancouver boss Carl Robinson was beside himself after the match due to the controversial penalty call that proved to be the difference in the match. READ MORE

RSL cools off Philadelphia

Real Salt Lake moved back to break-even at home thanks to a 1-0 victory over previously hot Philadelphia. The result ended the Union's win streak at four and their unbeaten run at six. RECAP

Though they only scored once, the Real Salt Lake attack showed coach Mike Petke signs of life. Were it nor for a star show by Philly netminder Andre Blake, they could have piled on for a bigger win. READ MORE

Rapids top visiting leaders

Cellar-dwelling Colorado registered consecutive home wins for the first time this season by bumping off West leaders Sporting KC in a 1-0 win. RECAP

The Rapids were in the mood to laud rookie defender Kortne Ford, who scored the winner in addition to helping the hosts log the shutout. READ MORE

Loons edge Orlando City

Christian Ramirez bagged his eighth goal of the season to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over guests Orlando City. RECAP

Lions boss Adrian Heath was proud of his charges for scoring him the win over his former employers that he craved. READ MORE

Reds cruise to Trillium Cup

On Friday night, Supporters Shield leaders Toronto FC won the season series with rivals Columbus by strolling to a 5-0 rout that continued demonstrating the team's great depth. RECAP

Among the reasons for the heavy Crew SC loss was a formation switch made by coach Gregg Berhalter that didn't work as he expected. READ MORE

