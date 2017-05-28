LA's Gyasi Zardes giving back to hometown with inspiring acts of kindness

Gyasi Zardes hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

The LA Galaxy and US national team forward plays a huge role in his hometown of Hawthorne, Calif., mentoring local kids at weekly futsal games played at courts that he helped build. He’s deeply engaged in the community, showering kids with inspiring acts of kindness – he bought a laptop for a student who was falling behind in his honors program and gave the shoes off his feet to a youngster in need of soccer cleats – and patrolling the neighborhoods of his youth as an intern with the Hawthorne Police Department.

His commitment to service is remarkable, and the LA Times’ Kevin Baxter has all the details in a must-read story. Do yourself a favor – give it a read.