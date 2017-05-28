4-Minute Highlights | San Jose Earthquakes 2-4 LA Galaxy

It’s the first Cali Clasico of the 2017 MLS season. The LA Galaxy head up to Avaya Stadium to face the San Jose Earthquakes.
This week, we're celebrating the connection between music and MLS in advance of the inaugural MLS Summer Beat, a concert series over Memorial Day weekend, coming this year to Atlanta, San Jose, and Seattle. Learn more on how to attend a Summer Beat concert.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android