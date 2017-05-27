Week 13 storylines: Rivalries renewed, stars face off in Atlanta

After an absolutely packed Week 12, MLS will revert to a bit calmer schedule in Week 13, with the normal slate of 11 matches set to begin on Thursday and run through Sunday.

The schedule may not be as full, but we still have plenty of juicy storylines from around the league heading into the weekend. Let’s dive in:

Chicago Fire 2, FC Dallas 1

The Fire took care of business on Thursday night, getting a pair of early goals from Nemanja Nikolic and David Accam to top a shorthanded FC Dallas side 2-1 at Toyota Park. The win was the fourth in a row for Chicago, who claimed the Brimstone Cup and moved into second in the league with the result.

Toronto FC 5, Columbus Crew SC 0

After a draw at the Red Bulls last Friday and a surprising midweek Canadian Championship loss at Ottawa on Tuesday night, Toronto bounced back in a huge way on Friday. Despite playing without the injured Sebastian Giovinco and the suspended Jozy Altidore, TFC put up a five-spot on Columbus, shutting out Crew SC 5-0 at BMO Field to win the 2017 Trillium Cup.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, 2:30 pm ET | FOX in the US, TSN2 in Canada

MLS rivalries don’t get any bigger than Seattle vs. Portland. The Pacific Northwest foes will meet for the first time this season on Saturday in Seattle, and they’re both in need of a win. Seattle are below the red line but won their last outing, beating Real Salt Lake 1-0 at home last weekend. Portland are in fifth in the West, but are in the midst of a pretty rough streak, getting steamrolled 4-1 at Montreal last weekend to extend their winless run to four. They’ll be without Diego Chara on Saturday due to a red card suspension.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. D.C. United

Saturday, 7 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5 in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US

These two teams are headed in starkly different directions. Vancouver, who downed Montreal in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday, have won three of four in MLS action to climb into sixth in the West. D.C., on the other hand, have lost three in a row – all at home – and haven’t scored a goal in that span. Things have been bleak at RFK – we’ll see if a change of scenery can lead to better things.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

The Red Bulls rolled out a new tactical setup on Friday against TFC, but it still didn’t pay off in a win, as New York drew the Reds 1-1 at home. The result snapped their three-game losing streak, but extended their winless run to four. They could have a hard time ending that streak against the Revs, who have won two in a row behind a pair of excellent performances from emerging star Diego Fagundez.

Minnesota United FC vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE

For the first time since they left Florida, former Orlando head coach Adrian Heath and ex-Lions midfielder Kevin Molino will face off against Orlando City on Saturday, when the Minnesota men will welcome Jason Kreis and the Lions to the Twin Cities. The match will no doubt be an emotional encounter for both, but it’ll be even more important in the standings. Both clubs are in a bit of a downturn, with Orlando on a five-game winless run and Minnesota losers of three of four.

Real Salt Lake vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Can the Union, winless in their first eight matches, keep their four-game winning streak going? That’ll be the big question at Rio Tinto Stadium this weekend, as Real Salt Lake – losers of five of their last six – look to stop the bleeding against Philly. One big item to keep an eye on? Whether or not Yura Movsisyan starts for RSL after speaking out about a lack of playing time earlier this week.

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE

After beating San Jose 3-0 on May 13, things came crashing down to earth for the Rapids last week, when they lost at Chicago and at Philadelphia to slip to 2-8-1 on the year. It’s been the bleakest of years in Denver and, with a tough Sporting KC team that’ll be motivated after losing at Vancouver on Saturday on the docket, things aren’t exactly looking up this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, 10 pm ET | Univision, Facebook.com in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Not to be outdone to their Western Conference rivals to the north, the Quakes and Galaxy will also meet for their first California Clasico of the year at Avaya Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have turned things around after somewhat slow starts, with LA looking particularly strong over the last few games – the last two of which have been wins – heading into San Jose. We’ll see if Gio dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini and Gyasi Zardes can keep things rolling at Avaya.

Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC

Sunday, 5 pm ET | ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Almiron, Almiron, Almiron. The Paraguayan star was the star of Week 12, scoring a couple of golazos and adding a penalty to record his first career MLS hat trick in Atlanta’s 4-1 home rout of Houston. NYCFC, who won handily at Orlando last week, are a much tougher out on the road than the Dynamo. That, the collective star power of both clubs, and the potential return of Atlanta’s Josef Martinez should make Sunday’s contest at Bobby Dodd one of the best on the Week 13 docket.

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

Sunday, 8 pm ET | FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

The only team on a double-game week, FC Dallas will return home to Frisco on Sunday to take on the Dynamo for the first Texas Derby contest of the year after playing at Chicago on Thursday. The Dynamo have surprised this year, but they’ve struggled mightily on the road, going 0-5-0 away from BBVA Compass Stadium. We’ll see if they can get their first away result at their in-state rivals.