MLS Summer Beat: Robert Delong Performs in Seattle

A Seattle-area native and a mainstay on the festival and touring circuits, one-man band Robert DeLong — who performs Saturday as part of the MLS Summer Beat pre-match festivities prior the Seattle-Portland Cascadia Cup clash (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN2) — fuses elements of indie rock, electronic sounds, and even video-game peripherals for a genre-defying, but danceable sound. His breakout single “Jealousy,” from his most recent album, In the Cards, led to his return to the Coachella stage. In true boundary-breaking style, that led to a live collaboration with the likes of Kamasi Washington and Lindsey Stirling that grabbed global music-press headlines. Now, continues to push the boundaries of sound and performance with his innovative approach to music.

How to attend the concert

Area fans can join the Sounders’ pre-match festivities for free in Occidental Square (117 S. Washington), starting with an FA Cup viewing party at 9:30 a.m. local time. Robert De Long will perform during FA Cup halftime, and afterwards, the party will continue during the March to the Match. No match ticket is needed to attend the party. Visit soundersfc.com for more information.