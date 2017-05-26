MLS Summer Beat: Nortec Collective Presents Bostich & Fussible in San Jose

Nortec Collective Presents Bostich + Fussible — performing Saturday at San Jose's Avaya Stadium as part of MLS Summer Beat prior to the Cali Clasico between the Earthquakes and LA Galaxy (10pm ET | Univision, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada) — multi-Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated electronic music pioneers, whose most recent album, Motel Baja, is the final album in a three-album journey, for which they’ve toured the world multiple times. The group emerged from a burgeoning electronic scene in Tijuana, Mexico and invented a new style of music they dubbed “nortec” – a fusion of norteno (“from the North”) and techno. Documenting the collision between contemporary electronic sounds and traditional Mexican musical forms, they paved the way for a new generation of producers and DJs who have reinvented dance music from a global perspective.

The song featured in the video is "Tijuana Sound Machine"

