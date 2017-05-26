MLS Summer Beat: Mike WiLL Made It in Atlanta

You’ll know 27-year-old super-producer Mike WiLL’s work, even if you think you don’t. Performing an exclusive Friday concert for ATL UTD fans as part of MLS Summer Beat, ahead of Sunday's nationally televised match vs. NYCFC (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). laced tracks for some of the biggest songs by some of music’s biggest names, a list that includes the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, Kelly Rowland, Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa, B.o.B., T.I. and ScHoolboy Q.

Let’s just name a few bangers courtesy of Mike WiLL: “Tupac Back.” “Turn On the Lights.” “Mercy.” “No Lie.” “Bands A Maker Her Dance.” “Pour It Up.” “Body Party.”As an artist in his own right, you’ll likely recognize “23,” which featured Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, which sold over 3 million copies and amassed more than 550 million views on VEVO. He followed that up with Ransom, his first release with all original music, and released the follow-up, Ransom 2, in March of this year.