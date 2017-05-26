Marc Bamuthi Joseph - "Rolling Rock" | MLS Summer Beat

May 26, 20175:51PM EDT

This week, we're celebrating the connection between music and MLS in advance of the inaugural MLS Summer Beat, a concert series over Memorial Day weekend that features Mike WiLL Made-It, Robert DeLong, and Nortec Collective Presents Bostich + Fussible, who will be coming to Atlanta, Seattle and San Jose, respectively.

"Rolling Rock" was written & performed by Marc Bamuthi Joseph. Mr. Joseph is an award-winning poet and performer. His latest work, /peh-LO-tah/, is a multi-dimensional performance work that links culture and sport to the complexities of soccer as a conduit for both global joy and global corruption.

Series: 
Summer Beat
Topics: 
Soccer Culture

MLS Summer Beat

