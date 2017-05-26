GOAL: Jordan Hamilton header finishes a beautiful cross

May 26, 20179:11PM EDT

Goal! Toronto FC 5-0 Columbus Crew SC. Jordan Hamilton (Toronto FC) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Goals
Match Highlights

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips