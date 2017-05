Ahead of their big match on Saturday at CenturyLink Field (2:30 pm ET on FOX and FOX Deportes in USA; TSN2 in Canada), we go back to 2014 to re-live one of the wildest matches in the longstanding rivalry between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.

That April 5, 2014 matchup saw eight goals, a Clint Dempsey hat trick, a Diego Chara brace and a few other memorable golazos.