MLS Fantasy: FC Dallas stars highlight top picks for Round 13

The crew (not the Columbus variety, but our MLSFI hosts, of course) recap Round 12 of MLS Fantasy and preview Round 13.

Many of the games from Week 12 weren’t high scoring, but that didn’t stop plenty of MLS Fantasy managers from earning huge point totals. Normally a 130-140 point game would result in green arrows, but those scores merely helped players maintain their positions. It took a full 175 points to earn the top score of the round, achieved by Sea Biscuit. Congrats!

This week we get a slight break as the schedule settles down a bit, but don’t get too comfortable – double-game weeks are back in Round 14. Here are some players I’ve got my eye on in Round 13:

Goalkeepers

DGW Option: ‘Keepers are the players least likely to rotate during double-game weeks, so they should never be overlooked when available. This week the only option is Jesse Gonzalez (DAL $4.8) and he’s quite the package. He plays behind a strong defense, his price is below $5 million and he has a respectable shutout record. The DGW gives him two shots at a fifth clean sheet – I think he’ll get one.

Differential Pick: If you don’t want to jump on the DGW bandwagon, consider David Ousted (VAN $5.4). Vancouver struggled for clean sheets early, but they have rebounded and have earned two in their last three games. The Whitecaps also rested many starters during their Canadian Championship win against Montreal on Tuesday, including Ousted, so he should be ready for Saturday’s home game against a struggling D.C. United team that hasn’t scored in three games (7 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5 In Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

Defenders

Double Up: If you took one of my ‘keeper suggestions from above, you may also want a defender to pair up with him. My two favorite options are Walker Zimmerman (DAL $6.8) and Tim Parker (VAN $5.1). Both are center backs with the ability to earn bonus points, threaten goal on set plays, both have a good chance at a clean sheet and, most importantly, are the cheapest center back option on their teams.

Up Swing: The last couple of games have not gone according to plan for the New York Red Bulls. Still, I think Aaron Long (NY $5.4) is worth considering this week. His bonus point production helped him earn seven points last week and his price is much lower than many others in the same score range. He’s a good option on Saturday against a New England team that’s struggled on the road (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Roll the Dice: Away defenders are a risk, but when they are going against one of the worst offenses in the league, they have a bit more value. If you’re willing to take a chance, then snap up Jimmy Medranda (SKC $5.5). He hasn’t put up the offensive points that many hoped from an out of position defender, but Colorado have struggled mightily on both ends of the field. He’ll have a good shot at a solid score on Saturday (8:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Midfielders

Cascadia: The history of Seattle vs. Portland matchups shows us that the home team usually wins and the score is usually high. For that reason, I’ve been taking a good look at Seattle players ahead of Saturday’s match at CenturyLink Field (2:30 pm ET | FOX in the US, TSN2 in Canada) and Nicolas Lodeiro ($11.5) is my favorite. The Sounders have several target forward options who could split points, but most of the distribution comes through Lodeiro, so if goals are going to come, Lodeiro has the best chance of being involved.

Endurance: If you are looking for a 180 minute midfielder, then Kellyn Acosta (DAL $7.2) is your best option. Even if he does rest in Dallas’ match at Chicago on Thursday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), the box-to-box central midfielder will likely play a big role when FCD host Houston – who have been dreadful on the road – on Sunday night (8:00 pm ET | FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada) another away loss.

Forwards

Fully Loaded: If you want to maximize your FC Dallas coverage, then complete your set with Maximiliano Urruti (DAL $9.0). He has a history of playing close to 180 minutes when Dallas has a DGW, is very affordable, and is on good form with three goals and one assist over his last four games. Several of his goals have even come on the road, so he could pay off early if he starts at Chicago on Thursday.

Differential Option: If you want to go against the grain, then take a look at Minnesota’s Christian Ramirez ($7.9). The Loons have improved since the season started, and while they are no defensive powerhouse, they’ve been able put together an attack that is close to their xG numbers. Ramirez has been a key part of that, getting involved in almost half of their 18 goals on the year. Orlando’s defense hasn’t been great away from Florida, and Ramirez could reward managers on Saturday (8:00 pm ET | MLS Live).

