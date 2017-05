The San Jose Earthquakes are looking a lot more dangerous in the attacking third these days, thanks to the arrival of Jahmir Hyka in the offseason.

Coach Dom Kinnear's adjustments have had a good deal to do with the Albanian midfielder's effectiveness as well -- as MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle shows, in this look at how Hyka and a formational shift have helped to revitalize the Earthquakes' attack.