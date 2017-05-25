Giovani Dos Santos and the making of the "Gio Beat"

So what happens when an MLS and Mexico national team star gets together with cutting-edge music makers, as part of the "MLS Summer Beat" series of collabos? Check out these results, as Nortec Collective Presents: Bostich and Fussible work with LA Galaxy's Giovani Dos Santos to create the "Gio Beat."

You can hear it in person on Saturday -- but only if you're at the Galaxy's California Clasico away date with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Nortec Collective are multi-Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated electronic music pioneers. Their most recent album, Motel Baja, is the final album in a three-album journey, for which they’ve toured the world multiple times.

The song is "Tijuana Sound Machine"; buy it here on iTunes.

