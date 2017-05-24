New CONCACAF Exec Philippe Moggio on 2026 World Cup and building trust

May 24, 20176:26PM EDT

ExtraTime Radio sits down with the new General Secretary of CONCACAF Phillippe Moggio to talk about the World Cup 2026 bid and this year's upcoming Gold Cup.

Series: 
ExtraTime Radio

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android