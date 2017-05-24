Matchday Live breaks down the 5 things we learned from Week 12

May 24, 201712:14PM EDT

Andrew Wiebe and David Gass talk Miguel Almiron's hat-trick, Chicago's good form, and more!

MLS Summer Beat

This week, we're celebrating the connection between music and MLS in advance of the inaugural MLS Summer Beat, a concert series over Memorial Day weekend, coming this year to Atlanta, San Jose, and Seattle. Learn more on how to attend a Summer Beat concert.

MLS All-Star Game Tickets available now!

MLS All-Stars take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in star-studded clash on August 2 in Chicago, IL.

Find Tickets  |  More about the All-Star Game

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android