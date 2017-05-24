Kick Off: Surprise result in Canadian Ch'ship | Transfer rumors heating up

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Surprise result in Canadian Ch'ship

The Ottawa Fury enjoyed a dream start to their Canadian Championship semifinal series with holders Toronto FC, notching a 2-1 home leg victory on Tuesday night. READ MORE

The Reds considered the upset defeat a real wake-up call, slamming the "sloppy" performance against their Ontario rivals. READ MORE

Davies sparks Whitecaps win

Vancouver also grabbed a first-leg edge in their Canadian Championship semifinal series at home with a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Tuesday night. READ MORE

The game further built the buzz around Whitecaps phenom Alphonso Davies, who scored the opener and set up the winner during a monster first-half display. READ MORE

Summer Beat just days away

MLS is celebrating the kickoff to the summer this coming Memorial Day weekend with its the first MLS Summer Beat concert series. To get you ready for it, we have some fun stories about how music and soccer intersect: Music plays a big part in the Footie Mob supporters' group in Atlanta and then there are all the supporter chants inspired by pop songs. READ MORE

Power trips

There was a ton of movement in this week's MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. Chicago and Philadelphia made huge jumps, while four clubs fell three spots. READ MORE

Atlanta United made a three-rung climb in the Power Rankings, largely thanks to a hat trick scored by Miguel Almiron (pictured below) in their weekend win over Houston. On Tuesday, the Paraguayan playmaker was named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for his efforts. READ MORE

Scouting report: Guzan's return to MLS

Atlanta United will soon welcome new netminder Brad Guzan back to MLS, so we've prepared a primer on all that he accomplished in England and how his game has changed since heading overseas nearly a decade ago. READ MORE

Serie A interest for Accam?

Various Italian reports claim that Bologna and Lazio have eyes for Chicago attacker David Accam. The Ghana international has previously drawn transfer glances from England and France. READ MORE

Transfer wire: Nicholson, Segura to MLS?

The Scottish Sun reports that Hearts left winger Sam Nicholson is being courted by Minnesota United. The 22-year-old, who runs out of contract at the end of the month, notched four goals and four assists this past season. READ MORE

Meanwhile, both D.C. United and NYCFC have been linked with a move for Saprissa product Ulises Segura. The Costa Rica midfielder also reportedly has interest from Belgium and Mexico. READ MORE

Jozy gives back in Toronto

The foundation of Toronto FC star Jozy Altidore has made a $10,000 donation to the local Hospital for Sick Children. The gift will help fund the hospital's roof garden for two years. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts:

Seattle Sounders receive their custom championship rings

Atlanta United's Footie Mob marries soccer with music

Democracy in action: Cast your Save of the Week votes