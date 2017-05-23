Week 12 tifo roundup: Celebrating Montreal history and resisting an empire

It was another good week for MLS tifo — particularly in Minnesota and Montreal.

Although they dropped a 2-1 decision, expansion club Minnesota United welcomed the LA Galaxy for the first time in Star Wars style, courtesy of the Dark Clouds.

And the Impact supporters celebrated a little bit of Montreal history before watching their team smoke the Portland Timbers for a 4-1 victory.

Ultras Montreal (Impact Montreal FC) celebrating the 375th anniversary of their city. #mls pic.twitter.com/YdlaJYMD5T — N.A. FootballCulture (@AmericanCasual1) May 21, 2017

Any other great MLS tifo from the past week? If so, share in the comments section below.