Week 12 tifo roundup: Celebrating Montreal history and resisting an empire

May 23, 20173:06PM EDT
Dave ZeitlinContributor

It was another good week for MLS tifo — particularly in Minnesota and Montreal.

Although they dropped a 2-1 decision, expansion club Minnesota United welcomed the LA Galaxy for the first time in Star Wars style, courtesy of the Dark Clouds.

And the Impact supporters celebrated a little bit of Montreal history before watching their team smoke the Portland Timbers for a 4-1 victory.

Any other great MLS tifo from the past week? If so, share in the comments section below.

