Kick Off: Week 12 Recap - Streaks on, streaks over | Last unbeaten falls

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

NYCFC solve Lions' riddle

David Villa scored twice to lead New York City FC to a 3-0 triumph away to East rivals Orlando City. The boys in blue put an end to an annoying 1-5-2 series stretch against the Lions. RECAP

NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira paid tribute to his players for showing the character needed to be the first team to win at Orlando City Stadium, where the Lions had raced out to a 5-0-1 debut. READ MORE

Galaxy expand winning streak

The LA Galaxy continued their resurgence with a 2-1 Sunday victory over hosts Minnesota United. They might have started the season in the doldrums, but now have consecutive wins and are unbeaten in four. RECAP

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle testified that the Galaxy enjoyed the win because they finally figured out how to get Giovani dos Santos off the leash. READ MORE

Fagundez double downs Crew SC

New England fought back from a losing position to win for the first time in nearly a year, riding a Diego Fagundez double past visiting Columbus for a 2-1 victory on Sunday. The result also gave the Revolution their first league win streak since last September. RECAP

The Revs rally was authored by Fagundez, who went the first 10 games of the season without a goal before striking twice in 10 minutes to upend Columbus. RECAP

Quakes deal first FC Dallas loss

San Jose put the first blemish on FC Dallas' record by hitting late for a 1-0 road win over the Supporters Shield holders. They came away with the full points thanks to a Jahmir Hyka wonder strike with nine minutes remaining. RECAP

The brilliant winner counts as the second time in six weeks that the man San Jose fans have come to call "Hykachu" has struck late to steal points from FC Dallas. How did he get this Pokemon-style nickname? The Quakes' official site has the whole story for you. READ MORE

Union rally past Colorado

Philadelphia continued their climb out of the league basement by scoring a pair of late goals for a 2-1 win over visiting Colorado. The result pulled the Union within a point of the East's last playoff slot. RECAP

The Union rallied from an early deficit to set a new club record with their fourth straight victory. READ MORE

Almiron's hat trick sparks Atlanta

Miguel Almiron fired a hat trick as Atlanta United won for the first time in nearly a month by easing to a 4-1 rout of guests Houston on Saturday night. RECAP

Almiron had gone eight games without a goal, but he ended the drought by filling a simple request from the coaches: shoot more. READ MORE

Fire win third in a row

Chicago halted a 10-game win drought away from home, climbing into second place in the East with a 1-0 decision at D.C. United on Saturday. The win also gave the Fire their first three-game win streak in over two years. RECAP

After bagging the game's lone goal for his sixth of the season, Fire attacker David Accam declared that confidence is high for both himself and the team. READ MORE

Sounders top RSL, snaps slide

Seattle halted a three-game losing streak on Saturday by edging Real Salt Lake for a 1-0 win at CenturyLink Field. RECAP

It's been rough sledding for the champs lately, which is why Harry Shipp's winning goal provided such a lift to their mental state. READ MORE

Warming 'Caps blank Sporting KC

Vancouver won for the third time in four games, climbing into a playoff slot with a 2-0 win over visiting Sporting KC on Saturday night. RECAP

In addition to helping the Whitecaps post the clean sheet, Tim Parker netted his first MLS goal to provide insurance. READ MORE

Montreal rout 10-man Timbers

The Montreal Impact took advantage of an early red card shown to Portland midfielder Diego Chara, strolling to a 4-1 victory on Saturday. The result snapped the Impact's two-game losing slide at home. RECAP

With two goals, Ignacio Piatti became Montreal's top all-time scorer. The winger ran his Impact strike total to 37, passing Marco Di Vaio in the process. READ MORE

TFC held at Red Bull Arena

Toronto FC's six-game winning run fell by the wayside on Friday night, when they settled for a 1-1 draw away to the New York Red Bulls. RECAP

After missing a late spot kick that could have won the game, Reds striker Jozy Altidore was taking full responsibility for the end of their club-record win streak. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Armchair Analyst: How Revs' Fagundez parted Crew SC's yellow sea

Spoiled for choices! Pick your Goal of the Week favorite

Gressel, Herbers blaze trail from Germany to college to MLS