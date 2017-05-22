The key to sparking Seattle's anemic attack? Jordan Morris, say Sounders

SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders got their first victory in almost a month with Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field. The defending MLS Cup champions still have some issues, though.

Thirteen games into the season, the Sounders find themselves with a 3-5-4 record and their star-studded attack has yet to consistently score goals, with Harry Shipp’s Saturday game-winner representing one of two goals the team has tallied in their past four games.

The start bears a striking similarity to last year’s early-season struggles. And even though his team famously embarked on a historic turnaround to ultimately win MLS Cup after stumbling out of the gate last season, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said he’s not interested in having to replicate that feat.

“We don’t ever talk about that,” Schmetzer said after the victory over RSL. “Lightning in a bottle rarely strikes twice. We avoid that. What we try and message the team is that they’re a good team. They need to believe they’re a good team.

“The 1-0 victory might not seem like a massive step, but I think deep down inside, they’re going to say ‘We’ve got this, now let’s build on this.’”

Seattle’s depleted backline depth is one logical explanation for the rough start, but the anemic production from the attack has also become its own storyline. As the Sounders try to remedy those woes, getting second-year forward Jordan Morris going figures to be priority No. 1.

“[Morris playing well] changes everything,” Sounders right back Brad Evans said. “It allows us to drop balls in behind and turn everybody around. That means they’re running at their goal and so are we. It’s an advantageous position for everybody on our team.

“It’s just, put the ball into space and let him do his thing.”

Now that Morris is ostensibly healthy after sustaining an early-season ankle sprain, Schmetzer said he feels as though the 22-year-old might slowly be getting back to the form that saw him take home 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year honors.

“That was the first time [Morris] hadn’t felt his ankle, against Sporting KC [on Wednesday],” Schmetzer said. “I think what you saw today was a kid that was full of confidence because he could just play free. He put in a good effort because making all those runs is difficult.”

The dynamic attacking trio of Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro can’t be expected to shoulder the load all on their own, of course. Going forward, Schmetzer hopes to see production from outside sources to ease the pressure and give his trident more room to work. Shipp’s Saturday goal represents a step in the right direction.

“I need to get some production from other people to free up Jordan, Clint and Nico a little bit,” Schmetzer said. “If some other guys start scoring, then it makes the big three’s job a little easier.”