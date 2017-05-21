Orlando City SC 0, New York City FC 3 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

New York City FC finally figured out Orlando City SC.

Fueled by two goals from captain David Villa, NYCFC cruised to a 3-0 win over Orlando on Sunday night, beating their 2015 expansion cousins for the first time in their last seven meetings.

Orlando, who were looking for a three-game season sweep of NYCFC, lost for the first time in their new stadium after opening the building with a 5-0-1 record. Cyle Larin missed a second-half PK for the Lions, who are winless in their last five.

Rodney Wallace also scored for NYCFC, who moved ahead of Orlando near the top of the crowded Eastern Conference standings on goal differential, although both teams have identical 6-4-2 overall records.

Goals

14' — NYC — David Villa (PK) WATCH

35' — NYC — Rodney Wallace WATCH

82' — NYC — David Villa

