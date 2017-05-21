New England Revolution 2, Columbus Crew SC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

In a massive Eastern Conference matchup, the New England Revolution avenged a loss two weeks ago to Columbus Crew SC on the strength of a pair of goals from Diego Fagundez to register a 2-1 victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Crew SC had taken the lead in the 20th minute on a cracking strike on the half-volley by Ola Kamara that seemed to stun the home fans and Columbus very nearly went up 2-0 when Kamara flubbed a cross by Kekuta Manneh with a gaping net in front of him in the 22nd minute. Two minutes later, Fagundez tapped in a pretty cross from Kei Kamara in the 24th to tie the game for New England, and then 10 minutes later, he drove into the left side of the box and fired home the game winner past Columbus keeper Zack Steffen.

Goals

20' – CLB – Ola Kamara Watch

24' – NE – Diego Fagundez Watch

34' – NE – Diego Fagundez Watch

Three Things

IT'S GOOD TO BE HOME: New England remain below the red line in the still-early-on Eastern Conference playoff race, but the Revolution have shown themselves to be a force at Gillette Stadium, where they are 4-0-2 this season, one of seven clubs in MLS that have not lost at home in 2017. Of course, on the flip side, the Revs are one of four teams are winless on the road (0-4-2), and their next two games are away, at New York Red Bulls next Saturday and New York City FC four days later. SO CLOSE, YET SO FAR: Visiting Columbus dominated possession (64.2 percent), outshot their hosts 14-9 and had eight corners to New England's two. Crew SC had a goal disallowed because of offside, had their striker miss a sitter, and had another attacker head one flush off the crossbar. Tough day at the office for Crew SC. KAMARAS KANCEL EACH OTHER OUT: They'll forever be linked because of their last name, and the fact that one took the place of the other, and every time they match up, it's a battle-within-a-battle worth watching. This time, Ola Kamara – who replaced Kei Kamara as Crew SC's top striker after Kei was traded to New England a year ago – scored a tremendous goal to put Crew SC on top, but just four minutes later, Kei Kamara delivered a perfect cross to set up Diego Fagundez' equalizer. Both Kamaras played the full 90, with Ola scoring a goal and Kei getting an assist. But Kei's team won, so he gets the upper hand this time.

Next Up