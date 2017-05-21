GOAL: David Villa rounds the keeper and finishes off Orlando

May 21, 20179:14PM EDT

Goal! Orlando City SC 0, New York City FC 3. David Villa (New York City FC) shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Goals
Match Highlights

