Watch former MLS GK Dan Kennedy drop in on MLS Matchday Live on Friday

Posted by Major League Soccer (MLS) on Friday, May 19, 2017

Friday Match Night goes where you do thanks to Facebook Live and MLS LIVE.

Andrew Wiebe and former MLS All-Star goalkeeper Dan Kennedy bantered their way through the biggest storylines in MLS and previewed a jam-packed weekend on Friday night's edition of MLS Matchday Live just before the 1-1 draw between Eastern Conference powers Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls.

Here's just some of what they discussed:

A closer look at Toronto FC's historic winning streak

The five biggest storylines to watch this weekend

Dan Kennedy's top goalkeepers in MLS

Golden Boot race under the microscope

Hype trains, hot takes and all the best highlights from Week 12

In short, it's an MLS variety show that follows you anywhere you happen to be via Facebook Live (6:30 pm ET). Watch it at work, at home, from happy hour, during your commute or wherever you happen to be.

And that's just the first of an MLS Matchday Live double helping this weekend. The guys are back on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET on Facebook Live to run the rule over Friday and Saturday night's action and preview Soccer Sunday!