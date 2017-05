D.C. United aren't in a very good place right now.

They just wrapped up a three-match homestand without picking up a point and sit last in the Eastern Conference, on 11 points after 11 outings, after Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Manager Ben Olsen isn't happy with his club's results, but he did say good things about United's effort after Saturday's loss. And Olson had a promise to make, as well.