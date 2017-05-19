Travis Selje tribute - Vancouver Whitecaps - former residency player
Vancouver Whitecaps to honor departed academy player Travis Selje Saturday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC lost one of their youth academy players far too soon earlier this month, and on Saturday the team and their fans will honor his memory.

Former Whitecaps FC Residency prospect Travis Selje, 17, passed away on May 5, two days after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Cloverdale, British Columbia on his way home from soccer practice. A team captain and multiple league championship winner at local club Surrey United, Selje spent four years in the Whitecaps system.

VWFC will pay tribute to Selje at Saturday’s match vs. Sporting Kansas City at BC Place (7 pm ET | TSN1/4 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US). With his family and teammates from Surrey United on hand, a moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff and Whitecaps players will wear armbands during the match in his memory.

Vancouver fans are encouraged to join in a salute to Selje in the 35th minute of the match, when his friends plan to stand and applaud in his memory, in a nod to his No. 35 jersey number with Whitecaps FC Residency, which also represented his birthday of March 5.

