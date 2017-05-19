FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2017 MLS Match Preview

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Tex.

Saturday, May 20 – 8 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

The last remaining unbeaten team in MLS, FC Dallas, will be looking to take the full three points when they host the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night. Dallas is unbeaten, yes, but with a 5-0-4 record, they find themselves only in the middle of the pack among the current playoff teams in the Western Conference. Last year's Supporters' Shield winners are coming off a 1-1 draw Sunday against NYCFC. To be fair, Dallas have played the fewest games in the league (nine), but they'd still like a few more wins. And with this being their second straight home game — and the second in a five-game stretch with four home games — they'd like to get one here. The Earthquakes (4-4-4) are coming in on short rest, having played Wednesday in a home draw with Orlando City.

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have won 20 of their last 26 home games, losing only once and settling for five draws over that run. They are unbeaten in their last 14 games at Toyota Stadium, dating to last season, and they are undefeated in their last eight against San Jose, winning four with four draws, and outscoring the Earthquakes 12-4 in that span, with five clean sheets.

Michael Barrios assisted on Kellyn Acosta's goal last weekend against NYCFC. Barrios has started five of nine games and come off the bench in the other four, and he has one goal and three assists on the season. According to Opta, Dallas is averaging 1.9 goals per 90 minutes when Barrios is on the pitch and 0.8 goals per 90 when he is not on the pitch.

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: M - Mauro Diaz (torn Achilles), M Paxton Pomykal (knee surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2): GK: Jesse Gonzalez — Maynor Figueroa, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Hernan Grana — Roland Lamah, Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios — Maximiliano Urruti, Tesho Akindele

Notes: The last time FC Dallas lost to San Jose at Toyota Stadium was May 31, 2014.

San Jose Earthquakes

The Earthquakes are 4-4-4 on the season, but they won their first two games, which means they're 2-4-4 in their last 10. And they're struggling to get results on the road. Following last weekend's 3-0 loss to lowly Colorado, the Quakes have just one win in their last 11 road games, dating to last season. They have been outscored 18-5 in those games and have failed to score in six of the 11.

Chris Wondolowski has scored the last three goals for San Jose and has either scored or assisted on each of the Earthquakes' last seven goals. He has five goals and five assists on the season.

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: F - Quincy Amarikwa (knee surgery), D - Marvell Wynne (heart abnormality), Marc Pelosi (left knee injury), D - Harold Cummings (leg surgery) M - Shea Salinas (knee injury); QUESTIONABLE: D - Andres Imperiale (foot injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2): GK: David Bingham — Kofi Sarkodie, Viktor Bernardez, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima — Jahmir Hyka, Anibal Godoy, Fatai Alashe, Simon Dawkins — Chris Wondolowski, Marco Urena

Notes: Since 2010, Chris Wondolowski averages .28 goals per 90 minutes against FC Dallas, his second-worst strike rate against any MLS opponent in regular season action.

All-Time Series

San Jose hold the edge in the all-time series, 25-20, with 15 draws, but FC Dallas have a slight advantage at home, winning 12 and losing 10, with seven draws. This is the second and final meeting of the teams this season. San Jose snatched a point in the final minute of stoppage time in the first meeting, getting a Jahmir Hyka goal with the last kick of the game to record a 1-1 draw at Avaya Stadium.

Referees

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Jonathan Johnson, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Alejandro Mariscal