Albert Rusnak leads RSL to important win against former coach Vieira

SANDY, Utah – Three years after he last played for him on Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, Albert Rusnak re-announced himself to Patrick Vieira in a big way on Wednesday night.

The Slovakian midfielder scored Real Salt Lake's first goal and assisted on their second in their 2-1 win against Vieira and New York City FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, helping RSL end a four-game losing streak. His equalizer late in the first half helped set the tone for a strong second 45 for RSL, who got the game-winner from Aaron Maund in the 51st minute.

“It was huge, to get that goal back we were right back in it,” RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando said. “In the second half, we were going to come out with a lot of fight and we surely did. I’m happy Albert got one back for us.”

The goal not only changed the game, but it helped RSL change their fortune. In each of the four defeats during their losing streak, RSL surrendered three goals or more. Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke was expecting to see a strong defensive effort from Rusnak, who didn't play in Saturday's 4-0 loss at New England, on Wednesday -- he wasn’t disappointed.

“I really challenged him before this game about defensive responsibility,” Petke said. “He has to work his butt off in the midfield. I enjoyed his work rate tonight defensively.”

On top of that, Rusnak said Wednesday’s game was an important opportunity for him to make his mark.

“I had to step up this game. The first goal we gave up easily again, but the team spirit and the attitude and the hard work paid off for us,” he said.

Vieira, his former coach at Manchester City, was understandably a little somber after seeing him score a goal and snap NYCFC’s three-game unbeaten run.

“He had a good game today. He’s an important player for Real Salt Lake,” Vieira said.

Wednesday’s game was just Rusnak's 10th in MLS since coming over from FC Groningen in the Eredivisie in the offseason. The 22-year-old has three goals and four assists on the season and says he's comfortable and acclimated, but Petke thinks there’s so much more he can add once he’s truly settled.

“I don’t think we have seen close to what he can become in this league. He’s a special player,” Petke said.