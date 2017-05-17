Kick Off: Watch 5 MLS matches tonight on MLS LIVE | U-20 World Cup preview

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Marquee match in KC

The MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders will close out a three-game road swing by visiting Sporting Kansas City in a Western Conference showdown tonight (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Clint Dempsey & Co. are coming off their roughest defeat since last July, which also occurred at Children's Mercy Park. READ MORE

The selection woes have only increased for Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer, who now has to sweat the availability of midfield bulldog Ozzie Alonso. READ MORE

West leaders invade Philly

The Philadelphia Union will be aiming for three wins in a row when they square off against West pacesetters Houston at Talen Energy Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Not only have the Dynamo struggled mightily away from home this season, but they've also failed to score in their last 307 minutes played in the City of Brotherly Love. READ MORE

With attacking aces Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto nursing knocks, the Dynamo could turn to former Union man Andrew Wenger, who has worked just 53 minutes in Houston's last six games. READ MORE

Lions try to get well in San Jose

San Jose return to the friendly confines of Avaya Stadium to face sliding Orlando City in a Wednesday night tilt (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Since racing to the top of the East table, the Lions are winless in three. READ MORE

While the Earthquakes are both stingy and unbeaten at home this season, they will need to be on their toes to slow down Orlando City's three-headed attacking monster; Cyle Larin, Kaka and Carlos Rivas have combined for six goals in their last four games. READ MORE

Resurgent Rapids visit Chicago

Fresh off a big win that ended a five-game losing skid, Colorado will travel to the Windy City on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) to tackle Chicago, one of the league's most dominant home sides thus far this season. Though they've traditionally fared miserably at Toyota Park, the Rapids did win there on their last visit in 2015. READ MORE

After Marlon Hairston's stand-in show at right back in last weekend's win, local blog Burgundy Wave argues that Rapids coach Pablo Mastroeni should shift the winger there on a permanent basis. READ MORE

Troubled RSL host NYCFC

Amid a selection crisis and a four-game losing streak, Real Salt Lake will have their hands full when they welcome New York City FC tonight at Rio Tinto (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Though NYCFC arrive in fine form, they've also lost both of their previous games against RSL. READ MORE

In the aftermath of their 4-0 weekend loss in New England, Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has implored the team's veterans to provide more leadership. READ MORE

Justin time

Columbus Crew SC hat trick hero Justin Meram was named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week on Tuesday just days after carrying his team to victory in Montreal. READ MORE

Reds hit the top of the chart

There's a new No. 1 in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings as streaking Toronto FC claim the top spot. Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy made the biggest jump of the week, rising four spots. READ MORE

MLS summer shopping list

It's never too early to start planning for the next transfer window, so we've put together a list of 10 summer targets from Europe that MLS clubs should consider chasing. READ MORE

Garza enjoying second wind

Last year, Atlanta United's Greg Garza was concerned his career might be in jeopardy due to a hip injury. Now, he's shining as one of the best left backs in MLS. READ MORE

Under-20 World Cup preview

The 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup kicks off this weekend, so Will Parchman is here with a look ahead at the US team heading to South Korea and their prospects for success at the tournament. READ MORE

SKC brings the game to kids

It can often be difficult for kids suffering form serious diseases to make it out to an MLS game. With that in mind, Sporting KC have begun a program that offers them a virtual match-going experience using a robot that roams Children's Mercy Park for them. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts:

Soccer community rallies around ailing former MLS ref Terry Vaughn

MLS Fantasy: Are defensive midfielders a better value than attackers?

Armchair Analyst: Answering USMNT-related Twitter questions