Atlanta announce schedule changes for three games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will soon become the newest MLS venue, and with its impending introduction come changes to Atlanta United's 2017 schedule.

MLS and Atlanta United announced on Wednesday that three matches have been moved, including the Sept. 9 meeting against FC Dallas. That showdown will now take place one day later on Sept. 10 at 3:30pm ET and will air live on FS1. It will be the first Atlanta United game and first regular season professional sporting event held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The other two fixtures that have been changed are Atlanta's Aug. 13 affair vs. Minnesota United and their Aug. 19 encounter with the LA Galaxy. The Minnesota match will now be played on Oct. 3 at 7 pm ET, and will be broadcasted on regional TV instead of ESPN2. The LA clash, meanwhile, has been moved to Sept. 20 at 7 pm ET, and will be shown on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

In either the Galaxy or Atlanta make the final of the US Open Cup, also set for Sept. 20, that game would be played on Oct. 18 at 8pm ET and still air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a state-of-the-art downtown stadium, will be Atlanta United's permanent home once construction is completed later this year. The club is currently playing its local games at Bobby Dodd Stadium.