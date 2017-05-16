Newcomer Haris Medunjanin helps Union find their form | Audi Player Index

It was a tough start to the 2017 season for the Philadelphia Union, however if their 3-0 win against the Red Bulls was a sign that the tide may be turning, the flood gates certainly opened up against D.C. United. It was a coming out party of sorts for newcomer Haris Medunjanin, who's scored his first MLS goal -- and it was one to remember. Medunjanin added 2 assists to the stat sheet and played a pivotal role in distributing the ball for Jim Curtin's men, earning this week's spotlight on Inside the Audi Player Index.