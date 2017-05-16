Kick Off: Giovinco sidelined | Crew SC's Meram best winger in MLS?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Reds hit with Giovinco, Hagglund setbacks

Form side Toronto FC will continue having their depth tested after receiving a double dose of bad injury news on Monday. Star man Sebastian Giovinco has been sent to the shelf for a few weeks with a quad strain, while key defender Nick Hagglund could miss as much as three months with a knee injury. RECAP

In other injury news, Houston are crossing their fingers that Alberth Elis won't miss any time. The Honduras attacker is being listed as questionable for their double game week with a hamstring knock. READ MORE

Week 11 Team of the Week

Following big weekend victories, Chicago and Philadelphia each placed two players on our MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. The lone holdover from last week's XI is Houston playmaker Alex, while Columbus Crew SC hat-trick hero Justin Meram earned his third nod in the last seven weeks. READ MORE

Wiebe: Meram is the best MLS winger

Our Andrew Wiebe writes that the Columbus ace is now the cream of the crop of Major League Soccer wingers. READ MORE

Freedom or fresh starts - which coaching move was best?

Sam Polak breaks down the Week 11 action in tactical terms, taking a look at critical coaching decisions in Houston, Kansas City and Montreal and Atlanta. READ MORE

Polster happy to finally be back

After suffering setbacks that delayed his comeback, Chicago's Matt Polster finally made his return in their weekend win over Seattle. The defensive handyman says he's "finally happy" now that he's back on the field. READ MORE

The difference a year makes

The local 3rd Degree shines a light on FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman, who has gone from a new starter to a back line star and national team participant in a years' time. READ MORE

A new candidate for U.S. Soccer prez?

If he decides to run for one last term as U.S. Soccer president in 2018, Sunil Gulati may have an election opponent for the first time. Boston attorney Steve Gans says he will spend a couple months considering candidacy while listening to various folks in our national soccer bubble. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme visits ExtraTime Radio

Watch: The latest episode of This Week In MLS

Instant Replay: Simon Borg reviews Week 11's controversial calls