Will injuries threaten Toronto FC's hot winning streak?

TORONTO – Three points and winning streak intact, but at what cost?

Toronto FC extended their club-record winning streak to six matches on Saturday afternoon with a gutsy 3-2 win over Minnesota United FC at BMO Field.

But the milestone came at a price, as three players – Sebastian Giovinco, Jason Hernandez, and Nick Hagglund – were forced off the pitch with injury.

Giovinco, opened the scoring from the penalty spot upon his return from a heel bruise that saw him miss the last two matches. But he found himself hobbled come the 43rd minute, replaced by Jozy Altidore. The latter virtually willed in the game-winner in with his devastating charge to the end line in the 77th minute.

Hernandez exited at half-time with what was termed "illness." It was later revealed some bad fish the night before resulted in food poisoning, according to reporting from John Molinaro of Sportsnet.ca.

And Hagglund collided with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono in the 57th minute as Bono dove to claim a cross, clattering into his teammate. Hagglund attempted to overcome the injury, but was back down two minutes later and gingerly made his way to the dressing room.

Greg Vanney discussed the trio post-match.

On Giovinco, Vanney said, “Seba was feeling tight in his quad. [It was] precautionary to get him off, try to prevent anything that might be longer term.

“And Jason was sick,” he continued. “So he didn't have any more in him to go in the second half.”

But the Hagglund knock looked the worst of the lot. In the immediate aftermath, Vanney was unsure of the injury's extent. “[We] don't know if it's serious," he said. "We'll see after the MRI. He's sore for sure.”

Michael Bradley noted that a lengthy Hagglund absence could definitely gum up the works. “He's such an important guy for us," said the team captain. “He gives our group so much: his competitiveness, his versatility to play different spots; he's such a good teammate. When you talk about guys who know what it means to compete, who are winners, Nick checks every one of those boxes.

“He's not the first to get attention, but he doesn't care," Bradley continued. "He comes in every day, ready to train, work, compete. He never lets us down. We'll keep our fingers crossed for him. And whenever he's back we'll be waiting for him.”

With 989 minutes played through 12 appearances, Hagglund comes second on the side, behind only Bradley himself.

With Hagglund's status uncertain, Toronto will need to look once more to their depth. In that regard, fans should note that Chris Mavinga put in his best performance to date in a TFC kit. Drew Moor, too, may also return soon.

“It's critical,” said Vanney of Moor's availability. “To provide us with leadership, depth, that center guy. Having Drew come back is a huge boost. With Nick down, we need another guy and we know Drew will be ready. He could have been ready for some minutes tonight, but we chose to build his fitness back up instead. He'll be ready by Friday. It's important, with Nick down, who knows for how long, that we get another guy back into the rotation, an important guy.”