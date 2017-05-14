New York Red Bulls 1, LA Galaxy 3 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The LA Galaxy ended the New York Red Bulls' 13-month league home unbeaten streak in emphatic fashion on Sunday evening, racing out to an 2-0 lead in the game's first 10 minutes before cruising to a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena.

As has been the case all season, Romain Alessandrini was the Galaxy's prime source of inspiration, scoring his team's first two goals and earning the penalty kick that was stroked home by Giovani dos Santos to end any lingering hopes of a late RBNY comeback.

Daniel Royer struck for a late consolation tally for the hosts, who tasted defeat on their own turf for the first time in regular-season play since April 9, 2016.

Goals

8' – LA – Romain Alessandrini Watch

9' – LA – Alessandrini Watch

78' – LA – Giovani dos Santos (PK) Watch

90+3' – NY – Daniel Royer Watch

Three Things

JELLE TALKS WITH HIS GAME: Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo made a head-turning statement when he yanked off star LA defender Jelle Van Damme in the first half of last week's 2-2 draw vs. Chicago. On Sunday the Belgian issued a notable response of his own with a sterling performance to anchor his team's impressive road win: Jelle Van Damme's defensive actions for @LAGalaxy in #NYvLA. Heaps of interceptions, clearances, recoveries; no tackles missed. pic.twitter.com/pakQ0jaRqd — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) May 15, 2017 DPs DOIN' IT: Not only was Van Damme key for the visitors, their other Designated Players Dos Santos and Alessandrini were active and influential, especially breaking out on the counterattack. GdS has bagged two goals and an assist in LA's last three halves of play, while his French counterpart continues to shine, having scored or assisted on 10 of the Galaxy's 13 goals this season. FORTRESS NO MORE: The Red Bulls' lengthy run of home dominance ended in frustrating fashion. They were caught sleeping in the game's opening stages, then proceeded to dominate possession and string together endless passes, only to consistently misfire and miss connections in front of goal. That's basically the opposite of the usual gameplan under Jesse Marsch.

Next Up