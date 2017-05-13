Jozy Altidore, Justin Morrow - Toronto FC - celebrating goal vs. Atlanta - April 8, 2017
Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

May 13, 20175:05PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Tosaint Ricketts will not soon forget this past week. Neither will Toronto FC.

Ricketts helped Toronto extend their winning streak to a club record six games by scoring the decisive goal in a 3-2 home victory over Minnesota United on Saturday. The Canadian forward's tally at BMO Field came in the 77th minute, and just three days after he bagged a late brace to help his side beat Columbus Crew SC

Toronto and Minnesota took turns seizing the momentum in the entertaining affair, and the expansion side looked like it was on its way to a road result after Kevin Molino scored his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute. Some individual brilliance from Jozy Altidore and Ricketts' nodded finish made sure that was not the case, however.

Next Up

  • TOR: Friday, May 19 – at New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in the US)
  • MIN: Sunday, May 21 – vs. LA Galaxy (5 pm ET | ESPN; MLS LIVE in Canada)

