Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Tosaint Ricketts will not soon forget this past week. Neither will Toronto FC.

Ricketts helped Toronto extend their winning streak to a club record six games by scoring the decisive goal in a 3-2 home victory over Minnesota United on Saturday. The Canadian forward's tally at BMO Field came in the 77th minute, and just three days after he bagged a late brace to help his side beat Columbus Crew SC.

Toronto and Minnesota took turns seizing the momentum in the entertaining affair, and the expansion side looked like it was on its way to a road result after Kevin Molino scored his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute. Some individual brilliance from Jozy Altidore and Ricketts' nodded finish made sure that was not the case, however.

