Revs, RSL to debut new FieldTurf surface at Gillette Stadium on Saturday

The New England Revolution will be breaking in a new surface on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The club announced on Thursday that they’ll debut a new, state-of-the-art FieldTurf surface on Saturday against Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The upgraded surface features FieldTurf’s latest monofilament technology. Gillette Stadium has used FieldTurf since transitioning from grass in 2006.

In addition to Gillette Stadium, which the Revolution share with the NFL’s New England Patriots, FieldTurf is used at two other MLS stadiums: Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, home of the Sounders and the NFL's Seahawks, and Portland’s Providence Park. The surface will also be used at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium when it opens later this year. Vancouver’s BC Place uses a different, non-FieldTurf artificial surface.