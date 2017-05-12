Week 11 highlights, hot takes and runaway hype trains on MLS Matchday Live

Watch on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET/Noon PT

Twelve hours. Seven hundred and twenty minutes. Between Friday and Saturday, you could fill half a day with Major League Soccer.

Maybe you will do just that -- you can take MLS LIVE with you anywhere via the MLS app after all. But maybe you've got dinner reservations, tickets to that see that band you've been listening to for months or, if you're lucky, plans to go watch the beautiful game live.

Come Sunday, you're going to need something or someone to catch you up on all the highlights, hot takes and hype trains you missed. It's all in one place: MLS Matchday Live (streaming live at 3 pm ET on Facebook) with ExtraTime Radio's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass ahead of a must-see MLS tripleheader.

That means you'll get a full preview of Atlanta United's first-ever trip to Portland to take on the Timbers (4 pm ET; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes in the US, TSN in Canada), a coastal clasico between the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls (6 pm ET; FS1 and Fox Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada) and a finale featuring FC Dallas and New York City FC in battle of MLS Cup contenders (8 pm ET; FS1 and Fox Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

