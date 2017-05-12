Providence Park -- Expansion -- Aerial View 1
Portland Timbers release additional Providence Park expansion renderings

May 12, 20175:07PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Fresh off the news that the Portland City Council supports the Portland Timbers’ proposed 4,000-seat expansion of Providence Park, the club have released more renderings of the potential project on the team’s Twitter account.

The project would redevelop the east side of Providence Park to bring capacity at the stadium to just over 25,000. The renderings show both street-level exterior and aerial previews of the ground's potential future.

The stadium has undergone several rennovations since its original opening back in 1926. Most recently, the Portland City Council approved in 2009 a $31 million reconfiguration of stadium primarily for soccer and football, which was completed by the time the Timbers made their MLS debut in 2011.

