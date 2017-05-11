Run Dynamo Run | Analyst's Den

May 11, 20172:00PM EDT

MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at the Houston Dynamo's dynamic attacking philosophy and their lightning quick counter-attacks.

Armchair Analyst
Series: 
Armchair Analyst

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android