Jack Harrison is one of the top young players in MLS, but the Englishman's road to New York City FC was far from conventional. A Manchester United academy player, Harrison was convinced by his mother to leave United when he was in his early teens to attend boarding school in the US. From there, he excelled, spending a season at Wake Forest before making his way to NYCFC, where he's tallied eight goals and nine assists in his first 30 regular season matches.

In partnership with Auctus Productions, we went deep on Jack's story in our short documentary, "Jack Harrison | Road to City." Check it out above.