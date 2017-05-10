Kick Off: Week 11 kicks off tonight at 7:30 pm ET | MLS execs visit Phoenix

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

MLS Week 11 kicks off tonight

Columbus Crew SC can pull level on points with league leaders Toronto FC when the Reds make a Wednesday night visit to MAPFRE Stadium in a Trillium Cup rivalry match (7:30 pm ET on TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in USA). Crew SC will need to lend special attention to TFC forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, who've combined for 23 goals in the team's last 19 league games. PREVIEW

Among their pre-game notes, the Columbus Dispatch reports that Crew SC midfielder Artur is back in training after recovering from a broken wrist. The plan is for him to be available for selection this weekend in Montreal. READ MORE

In the nick of time

There were a few late, late transactions completed just before the MLS primary transfer window closed on Monday night, with Montreal bringing pre-deal signing Blerim Dzemaili over early from Italian club Bologna. The Swiss midfielder, who begins training with the Impact on Wednesday, says he's ready to play against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday and aims to win some trophies on North American shores. READ MORE

Over in Vancouver, the Whitecaps were able to pull off the acquisition of Club Brugge's Australia winger Bernie Ibini-Isei before the deadline. READ MORE

Also, Real Salt lake completed the rumored loan capture of Venezuela Under-20 winger Jefferson Savarino (photo above). READ MORE

Shake up in the ranks

Though FC Dallas remained atop our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, there was plenty of movement below them. Toronto FC, one of four teams to climb three spots this week, jumped into the second slot. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Philadelphia striker C.J. Sapong bagged the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week prize for his 12-minute hat trick in their weekend duck-breaking victory over the New York Red Bulls. READ MORE

Early award front-runners

With the MLS campaign passing the quarter pole this past weekend, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle named his picks for some league awards and the Best XI for the season to date. READ MORE

Also, we put together a ranking of the top five deepest clubs in MLS. READ MORE

Dynamo injury news

Houston were hit with a sizable setback on Tuesday, when midfielder Alexander was ruled out for 2-3 months with a knee injury suffered during this past weekend's win over Orlando City. READ MORE

Nine MLSers make US U-20 squad

US boss Tab Ramos named his 21-man squad for this month's FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The roster features nine MLS players, including Red Bulls midfield regular Tyler Adams, Philadelphia Union midfielder Derrick Jones and a foursome of Real Salt Lake players. READ MORE

World Cup 2026 open for competition

In a turn of events, FIFA announced on Tuesday that it will open the bidding process for a short period to allow other nations to submit proposals in addition to the joint bid already announced by the United States, Mexico and Canada. READ MORE

MLS execs visit Phoenix

MLS President Mark Abbott says he came away impressed with the Phoenix expansion bid during Tuesday's visit. He met with Phoenix Rising officials and inspected the USL club's soccer complex. READ MORE

