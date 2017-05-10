Kick Off: Week 11 kicks off tonight at 7:30 pm ET | MLS execs visit Phoenix

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
MLS Week 11 kicks off tonight
Columbus Crew SC can pull level on points with league leaders Toronto FC when the Reds make a Wednesday night visit to MAPFRE Stadium in a Trillium Cup rivalry match (7:30 pm ET on TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in USA). Crew SC will need to lend special attention to TFC forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, who've combined for 23 goals in the team's last 19 league games. PREVIEW
Among their pre-game notes, the Columbus Dispatch reports that Crew SC midfielder Artur is back in training after recovering from a broken wrist. The plan is for him to be available for selection this weekend in Montreal. READ MORE
In the nick of time
There were a few late, late transactions completed just before the MLS primary transfer window closed on Monday night, with Montreal bringing pre-deal signing Blerim Dzemaili over early from Italian club Bologna. The Swiss midfielder, who begins training with the Impact on Wednesday, says he's ready to play against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday and aims to win some trophies on North American shores. READ MORE
Over in Vancouver, the Whitecaps were able to pull off the acquisition of Club Brugge's Australia winger Bernie Ibini-Isei before the deadline. READ MORE
Also, Real Salt lake completed the rumored loan capture of Venezuela Under-20 winger Jefferson Savarino (photo above). READ MORE
Shake up in the ranks
Though FC Dallas remained atop our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, there was plenty of movement below them. Toronto FC, one of four teams to climb three spots this week, jumped into the second slot. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Philadelphia striker C.J. Sapong bagged the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week prize for his 12-minute hat trick in their weekend duck-breaking victory over the New York Red Bulls. READ MORE
Early award front-runners
With the MLS campaign passing the quarter pole this past weekend, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle named his picks for some league awards and the Best XI for the season to date. READ MORE
Also, we put together a ranking of the top five deepest clubs in MLS. READ MORE
Dynamo injury news
Houston were hit with a sizable setback on Tuesday, when midfielder Alexander was ruled out for 2-3 months with a knee injury suffered during this past weekend's win over Orlando City. READ MORE
Nine MLSers make US U-20 squad
US boss Tab Ramos named his 21-man squad for this month's FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The roster features nine MLS players, including Red Bulls midfield regular Tyler Adams, Philadelphia Union midfielder Derrick Jones and a foursome of Real Salt Lake players. READ MORE
World Cup 2026 open for competition
In a turn of events, FIFA announced on Tuesday that it will open the bidding process for a short period to allow other nations to submit proposals in addition to the joint bid already announced by the United States, Mexico and Canada. READ MORE
MLS execs visit Phoenix
MLS President Mark Abbott says he came away impressed with the Phoenix expansion bid during Tuesday's visit. He met with Phoenix Rising officials and inspected the USL club's soccer complex. READ MORE
