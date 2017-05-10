GOAL: Tosaint Ricketts scores his second goal of the night

May 10, 20179:38PM EDT

Goal! Columbus Crew SC 1, Toronto FC 2. Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the corner

