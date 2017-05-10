GOAL: Tosaint Ricketts heads in the equalizer

May 10, 20179:28PM EDT

Goal! Columbus Crew SC 1, Toronto FC 1. Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC) header from very close range to the bottom left corner

Goals
Match Highlights

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android