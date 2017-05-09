Tab Ramos names nine MLS players to US roster for FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Head coach Tab Ramos named nine MLS players to the 21-man US roster for the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup which kicks off on May 20 in South Korea.

Real Salt Lake lead the way with four players named (Danny Acosta, Justen Glad, Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Saucedo), while Sporting Kansas City (Erik Palmer-Brown), Orlando City (Tommy Redding), the Philadelphia Union (Derrick Jones), the Portland Timbers (Jeremy Ebobisse) and the New York Red Bulls (Tyler Adams) are all represented by one player each.

Among the other 12 players on the squad, forward Lagos Kunga plays for Atlanta United's academy, while University of New Mexico defender Aaron Herrera is a product of the Real Salt Lake youth academy and the club still holds the right to sign him to an MLS contract.

Signed by the Philadelphia Union last July, Jones made his MLS debut this season and the 20-year-old midfielder has already made eight appearances in the club's nine league matches to date. Jones needed to cleared by FIFA to represent the USA after he was previously capped by Ghana's youth national team.

Palmer-Brown makes his second appearance in a FIFA Under-20 World Cup after representing the USA in the 2015 edition held in New Zealand, where the USA lost to eventual champion Serbia in the quarterfinals.

The US U-20 team will face Ecuador (May 22), Senegal (May 25) and Saudi Arabia (May 28) in Group F play with all matches broadcast live on FS1 in the United States.

USA UNDER-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California), J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown), Brady Scott (De Anza Force)

Defenders (7): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake / MLS), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur / England), Marlon Fossey (Fulham FC / England), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / MLS), Aaron Herrera (University of New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City / MLS), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC / MLS)

Midfielders (5): Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls / MLS), Luca De La Torre (Fulham FC / England), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union / MLS), Eryk Williamson (University of Maryland), Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal FC / England)

Forwards (6): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers / MLS), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United FC Academy), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake / MLS), Emmanuel Sabbi (unattached), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake / MLS)