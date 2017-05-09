Kick Off: Revs regain Koffie on Transfer Deadline Day | Jermaine Jones out

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Revs brew up Koffie loan

There wasn't much activity on MLS transfer deadline day, with Gershon Koffie's return to New England the biggest deal as the Primary Transfer Window came to a close. The midfielder, who left the Revolution for Hammarby during the offseason, came back to Beantown on loan from the Swedish side. READ MORE | DEADLINE DEALS

Week 10 honor roll

New York City FC, Philadelphia and San Jose each followed up big weekend wins by placing two players on our MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. The lone holdover from last week's XI was Quakes defender Florian Jungwirth. READ MORE

And our Andrew Wiebe writes that this was a weekend for #PeakMLS if there ever was one, also dropping three observations after taking in all the action. READ MORE

All hail FCD!

In case you hadn't noticed, Will Parchman is here to describe the greatness in our MLS midst that is FC Dallas, unbeaten through eight games after last year's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. READ MORE

Injury watch: Moor on way back for TFC, LA's Jones shelved

MLS pace-setters Toronto FC look close to getting a key cog back. With a what proved to be a relatively minor heart-health scare taken care of, veteran center back Drew Moor made his return to training on Monday. READ MORE

The news was not so promising for the LA Galaxy, who must go without midfielder Jermaine Jones until June due to a mild MCL sprain. READ MORE

Seattle tiring of same old song

After yet another game where Seattle's end product did not match their build-up display, Seattle boss Brian Schmetzer conceded that this storyline has grown tiresome to his team. In their weekend home loss to Toronto FC, the Sounders dominated possession and fired 12 shots without finding the net. READ MORE

Fire look to wake up on set pieces

While the Chicago Fire have made clear improvements over recent seasons, they are still feeling held back by their troubles with set-piece defense. Their second-half collapse at Los Angeles this weekend was due to sleepy restarts. READ MORE

FIFA to discuss WC26 bid fast-track

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in Bahrain at the start of FIFA meetings this week, has admitted that the joint World Cup 2026 bid of the United States, Canada, and Mexico could receive fast-tracked approval, according to The Associated Press. With soccer's world governing body aiming to avoid any of the bid voting controversy that plagued recent decisions, the North Americans could be handed an unobstructed path to hosting the tournament this week. READ MORE

New life for #MLS2STL?

According to local sports talk radio host Randy Karraker, who have the rive to bring MLS to St. Louis is alive and kicking. The ownership group has reportedly recruited new investors that will make up the $60 million stadium funding gap that appeared to doom the city's chances after a tax measure failed at the ballot box last month. READ MORE

