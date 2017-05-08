Kick Off: Wk 9 Recap | Loons shock SKC | TFC top SEA | PHI nabs elusive "W"

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Loons blank shutout kings SKC

Minnesota United FC scored their second shutout win in three weeks, blanking guests Sporting KC in a surprise 2-0 triumph on Sunday. After a rough start to their MLS experience, the northerners's revived form has put them within two points of a playoff slot. RECAP

After the big win, the Loons asserted that this result is a message to the league that they deserve respect. READ MORE

NYCFC school newbies Atlanta

Rodney Wallace notched a goal and two helpers as New York City FC eased to a 3-1 decision over Atlanta United. The result gave NYCFC their ninth win from their last dozen regular season games at Yankee Stadium. RECAP

As is often the case, the boys in blue got a big showing from David Villa, whom NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira celebrated as the inspirational leader of the team. READ MORE

TFC gets measure of revenge at Seattle

Jozy Altidore's first-half penalty strike was all a shorthanded Toronto FC side would need to score to capture a 1-0 victory at Seattle in a rematch of the 2016 MLS Cup. The win caps a run of four straight victories and a place at the top of the Supporters Shield standings. RECAP

Despite Toronto FC's list of solid excuses in the event of a loss, Reds boss Greg Vanney applauded his charges for pulling off what he figures could be a season-defining win instead. READ MORE

FC Dallas are rude guests at RSL

FC Dallas rose back to the top of the West with a 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Dating back to last season, Dallas are now unbeaten in their last seven regular-season road games. RECAP

Local blog Big D Soccer noted how the team's shift back to a 4-4-2 set aided the victory. READ MORE

Tricky Sapong paces Philly's first "W"

C.J. Sapong netted a hat trick inside a 12-minute, second-half span to lead as Philadelphia tamed the Red Bulls in a 3-0 victory that broke the home side's season duck. RECAP

As can be expected after 15 regular-season league games without a victory, the Union players were enjoying a huge sigh of relief after the final whistle. READ MORE

Quakes rumble past Portland

Chris Wondolowski notched two goals and an assist as San Jose strolled to a 3-0 win over visiting Portland. With consecutive wins to their credit, the Quakes climbed up to fifth in the West. RECAP

Earthquakes assistant coach John Spencer recently predicted the team's attack was due for a breakout, and boy, was he right. After suffering through a seven-game run with just five goals, San Jose bagged three for the first time since opening day. READ MORE

Dynamo rough up Orlando City

Houston won for the fifth time in six unblemished home games, drilling Orlando City in a 4-0 rout on Saturday night. RECAP

The Dynamo attack continued their prolific home form, with Mauro Manotas leading the way after an early spot-kick miss. READ MORE

Crew SC blanks Revs … again

Columbus halted a two-game losing skid on Saturday, getting goals from Ola Kamara and Federico Higuain to see off guests New England with a 2-0 defeat. The result gave Gregg Berhalter's boys three straight victories by an identical score over the Revs. RECAP

In his usual weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle lauded an influential performance by the in-form Higuain. READ MORE

Tabla's breakout keys Impact win in D.C.

Montreal recorded their first road victory of the season with a 1-0 decision over D.C. United on Saturday. The win extended the Impact's unbeaten run at RFK to four games (3-0-1). RECAP

In addition to scoring the lone goal winner, Tabla put on a strong all-around display in his first start as the team's central playmaker. READ MORE

Angry Galaxy storm back for draw

It was looking like another lost day at home for the LA Galaxy, but they clawed back after the break for a 2-2 draw with Chicago. RECAP

The Galaxy pulled off the comeback without two of their top players, Jermaine Jones and Jelle Van Damme, on the field. The rally was facilitated by a halftime anger outburst in the clubhouse. READ MORE

Whitecaps stage Colorado raid

Warming Vancouver won for the third time in four games, logging a 1-0 win at Colorado on Friday. By posting consecutive away wins for the first time in nearly two years, the Whitecaps moved above the Western Conference red line. RECAP

Brek Shea, who returned from injury to bag the only goal of the game, drew supportive praise from Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. READ MORE

Exports: Yedlin, Magpies win Championship crown

DeAndre Yedlin notched his sixth assist of the term on Ayoze Perez's nifty first-half winner as Newcastle posted a 3-0 closing day victory over Barnsley. The Magpies ended the day with the league title when leaders Brighton & Hove Albion surrendered a last-minute equalizer at Aston Villa. WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, three teams featuring Americans made the Championship's promotion playoff; Tim Ream and Fulham will open the semifinal round away to Daniel Williams' Reading on Saturday, while Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner and his charges will battle Sheffield Wednesday for a place in the final.

