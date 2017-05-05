Kick Off: MLS Cup rematch on Week 10 slate | Martinez back to ATL training

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Howard returns as Rapids host Vancouver

Week 10 action kicks off when the Colorado host Vancouver in a Friday night fracas between Western rivals (10 pm ET | TSN1/4; MLS LIVE in US). The Whitecaps are among the Colorado's favorite guests, with the Rapids taking seven of the eight home meetings. PREVIEW

Back from suspension, netminder Tim Howard is hoping to help the Rapids snap a four-game losing skid. READ MORE

MLS Cup rematch in Seattle

In-form Toronto FC will get a revenge crack at MLS Cup conquerors Seattle on Saturday, only this time the scene switches to CenturyLink Field (3 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, CTV, TSN2). The Sounders have owned this match-up, going 8-2-2 in their previous meetings. PREVIEW

Reds' forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco have combined for six goals during their current three-game win streak, that start of which coincided with Marky Delgado's insertion into the line-up. Reds coach Greg Vanney says Delgado's fast and efficient ball movement has dutifully aided the attack. READ MORE

Dynamo, Lions tangle in Houston

East leaders Orlando City will try to get back on the winning track when they visit Houston for a Saturday encounter (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Lions were victorious in their only previous match at BBVA Compass Stadium, winning 1-0 in 2015. PREVIEW

In the latest edition of The Breakdown, our Matt Doyle details how Orlando City's Cyle Larin has evolved into one of the top forwards in the league. WATCH VIDEO

West leaders SKC roll into Minnesota

See-saw side Minnesota United will be looking to end their three-game home stand on a high nite when red-hot Sporting KC comes to town on Sunday (1:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). This will be their first MLS meeting, but the Kansas City crew needed extras to advance in the US Open Cup when the sides met in Minnesota last year. PREVIEW

Much of the publicity has gone to Sporting's defense during their early-season run to the Western summit, but as their official Web site points out, Peter Vermes is getting historically strong performances from each line. READ MORE

Philly hosts RBNY derby

Philadelphia will aim to break not one, but two slides when the New York Red Bulls drop in for a derby skirmish on Saturday. Not only will the Union try again to break their season duck, but they've gone winless in their last five league games against the Red Bulls. PREVIEW

After being held back to a bench role in their midweek loss at Sporting KC, Red Bulls string puller Sacha Kljestan says he's rested and ready to tussle with their nearby rivals. READ MORE

Atlanta gets first taste of the Bronx

Atlanta United will invade Yankee Stadium to tackle New York City FC in a Saturday showdown between a pair of attack-minded Eastern Conference teams on Sunday (4 pm ET | Univision, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). It will be the first meeting between the two teams. PREVIEW

The Armchair Analyst notes how this will be a battle of opposing ideologies; NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira prefers to possess, while Atlanta counterpart Gerardo Martino loves to press. READ MORE

Timbers make San Jose visit

San Jose will hope for more home cooking when the dangerous Portland Timbers pay a Saturday visit (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Quakes are unbeaten in six at Avaya Stadium, and have only dropped one of seven there against Portland. PREVIEW

Though Portland could be without nicked attack drivers Darlington Nagbe and Diego Valeri, the most productive team in the league has also been the most balanced. The Timbers have already gotten goals from 10 different players on the young season. READ MORE

East rivals clash in Columbus

Neither Columbus nor New England has been satisified with their results of late, so something may need to give when they square off at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). It will be the 57th meeting between the two clubs, with the Revs holding a narrow 22-21-13 edge. PREVIEW

Coming off a match when they squandered a three-goal lead in just 15 minutes at Seattle, Revolution defender Antonio Mlinar Delamea has urged his teammates play with more bravery and composure. READ MORE

Fire invade the Galaxy

Two of the more storied sides in MLS, Chicago and the LA Galaxy, will each be trying to pull themselves out of a slide when they clash at StubHub Center on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Galaxy have won three straight home games in the series and haven't lost to the Fire in almost seven years. PREVIEW

Offseason arrival Nemanja Nikolic has quickly caught fire as the club's new lead striker, compelling David Accam to adapt his game. The Ghana forward says he's trying to become more of a creator to fit in with the new-look Fire. READ MORE

RSL to take FC Dallas test

Still hampered by a spate of injuries, Real Salt Lake will patch together a crew to tackle unbeaten FC Dallas in a Western Conference battle on Saturday night (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). It's become a tough trip for FCD, who've won just one of their last six at Rio Tinto Stadium and were held scoreless over two visits last season. PREVIEW

FC Dallas' Javier Morales is eagerly looking forward to visiting his old home to face his former employers for the first time. The veteran playmaker spent 10 seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he racked up 60 goals, 97 assists and an MLS Cup crown. READ MORE

D.C. returns home to face Impact

Back from a three-game road trip, D.C. United will host Montreal in a Saturday contest (6 pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in US) between a pair of 2016 playoff teams looking to find consistency. PREVIEW

With Impact striker Matteo Mancosu on the shelf until summer, Dominic Oduro and Anthony Jackson-Hamel are each priming to lead the line in his absence. READ MORE

ATL'S Josef Martinez back in training

Atlanta United got a midweek lift when top gun Josef Martinez and winger Jacob Peterson both rejoined their teammates on the practice field. Martinez has missed five games, while Peterson has sat out four. READ MORE

Fire boss Paunovic on Serbia, Schweinsteiger and MLS

In an expansive interview on FIFA.com, Chicago Fire coach Veljko Paunovic holds serve on Serbia's World Cup hopes, his move to MLS and bring Bastian Schweinsteiger into the fold. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

The ExtraTimeRadio crew chats up Will Bruin

Armchair Analyst: Answering questions from Twitter

Discuss: Which MLS side is the most entertaining?