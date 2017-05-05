GOAL: Brek Shea nutmegs Tim Howard one-on-one

Goal! Colorado Rapids 0-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Brek Shea (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter
Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android