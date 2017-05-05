Get ready for Sunday's doubleheader with MLS Matchday Live | 12:30 pm ET

What are Sundays for? Major League Soccer, of course.

But before the games – and this week's doubleheader on FS1 and Univision/Facebook Live is a doozy – make sure to tune in to MLS Matchday Live (12:30 pm ET on Facebook) to catch up on everything you may have missed from a packed slate on Friday and Saturday night.

You can watch from anywhere you have an internet connection and access to Facebook as David Gass and I guide you through the weekend's best highlights, hot takes and storylines. It's a pregame show, too! You'll get a full preview of Minnesota's big test against table-topping Sporting KC (1:30 pm ET; FS1 and Fox Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada) as well as Atlanta United's trip to New York City (4 pm ET; Univision and Facebook Live, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Sitting on a hot take that the world needs to see? A burning question? A daring prediction? Hit us with it in the comment section below, then tune in to MLS Matchday Live on Sunday to get your afternoon of MLS rolling!