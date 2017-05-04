Kick Off: Seba shoots down OCSC | Dwyer lifts SKC | What makes Villa tick

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Giovinco double lifts Toronto FC

Sebastian Giovinco scored a pair of first half goals as Toronto FC slowed Orlando City's early-season roll by topping their Wednesday guests, 2-1 at BMO Field. The defending Eastern Conference champs have now won three straight to slice the Lions' conference lead on them down to two points. READ MORE

Lions skipper Kaká bagged his second goal in as many games since returning from injury to make things exciting for the second half, but was outshined by Giovinco, who Reds boss Greg Vanney says is finding his rhythm in front of goal after a slow start to the season. READ MORE

Another shutout "W" for SKC

Super-stingy Sporting KC posted their third clean-sheet victory in the last four games on Wednesday night, blanking the visiting New York Red Bulls in a 2-0 victory that tentatively put them in the West penthouse. The "Missouri Azzurri" have now allowed just three goals in nine games this season, and have logged eight shutouts from their last 11 regular-season matches dating back to last year. READ MORE

The hosts took the points thanks to an unprecedented right-footed brace from Dom Dwyer, who is proudly becoming a two-footed striker this season after formerly relying heavily on his left peg. READ MORE

Inside the mind of an MVP

On the occasion of David Villa's extension with New York City FC, his teammates and coaches explain what makes the reigning MLS Most Valuable Player tick, providing some fun anecdotes about the extent of Villa's competitive nature – even in "the middle of nowhere." READ MORE

Crew SC's early generosity hurts

Local blog Massive Report notes that it might be easier for Columbus to solve their inconsistent form if they weren't conceding so many openers. Gregg Berhalter's boys have allowed the game's first goal six times in nine outings, with four of them coming in the opening quarter hour. READ MORE

Report: Barros Schelotto on LAFC radar

Next season's expansion outfit LAFC aren't just making headlines over which name players they may be chasing for their first squad. SI.com's Grant Wahl says that, having already spoken with Bob Bradley, the Wings are now also considering an approach to a former MLS star, Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. READ MORE

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Designated … Pitcher?

Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been making the rounds on the Windy City sports scene, and Tuesday night he tossed the first pitch before the Cubs took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Coached by teammate Dax McCarty, Schweinsteiger also sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th-inning stretch – as part of the "Daxstreet Boys" alongside McCarty and Drew Connor. WATCH VIDEO

USMNT's heir apparent: D.C. 'keeper Hamid?

With the US national team's goalkeeping situation soon to enter a transition phase, FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio argues that D.C. United backstop Bill Hamid will be the best choice to take over the starting job on a long-term basis when Tim Howard eventually steps aside. READ MORE

Philadelphia's Derrick Jones available for US duty

On the heels of the news that Philadelphia Union midfielder Derrick Jones has been cleared to play internationally for the United States, local blog Brotherly Game breaks down how he may fit in with Tab Ramos' squad for this month's FIFA Under-20 World Cup. READ MORE

US U-17s on verge of World Cup

Josh Sargent's brace upped his team-leading tournament total to five and put the US Under-17 national team on the verge of World Cup qualification after a resounding 3-0 win over Honduras on Wednesday afternoon. The victory gives them a comfortable margin for qualification as they move on through the Classifciation Stage of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. READ MORE

Booth buddies: JP & Tommy

The Sideline profiles Philadelphia's broadcast booth team of JP Dellacamera and Tommy Smyth, who have established a tight partnership while working nearly 3,000 games together over the last 25 years. READ MORE

