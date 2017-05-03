Watch Bastian Schweinsteiger throw Cubs first pitch, sing with Dax McCarty

Bastian Schweinsteiger sure is enthusiastically taking to his new home. Not only has he gamely shot photos for fans with other Fire players, and taken time to explore the city, but he's also taken plenty of time to check out the rest of the city's sports scene.

He and his wife, tennis star Ana Ivanovic, have enjoyed Blackhawks and Bulls games -- but on the night of May 2, Schweini got deep into baseball with the Chicago Cubs, when he threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field. Check out our video featuring the behind-the-scenes action leading up to the day, including some training. Even legendary athletes can always learn some new skills, right?

But wait -- there's more. Schweinsteiger also joined in another great baseball tradition -- singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. Yes, he's really, really into being here, folks.

Even better? He gamely sang the American classic alongside teammates Dax McCarty and Drew Conner. Together, they've informally started a new boy band they've dubbed the Daxstreet Boys. Yes, for real. Watch this video to feast your eyes and ears on this glory.